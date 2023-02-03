Amid wedding rumours, Kangana Ranaut praises Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: 'Genuine love in movie industry'

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two are rumoured to be dating for a long time and are reportedly tying the knot this weekend in Rajasthan. While they have not yet confirmed it officially, Kangana praised them and their ‘genuine love.' Also read: Tour of Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer, the romantic wedding venue of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sharing the video of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Kangana wrote, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.” She tagged the rumoured couple and used emojis of an evil eye.

Kangana Ranaut praised Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. While Sidharth played the martyr Vikram Batra, she appeared as his fiancée Dimple Cheema in the film. Their chemistry was highly praised in the film, which further strengthened their dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth are all gearing up to tie the knot as per reports. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra among other 100 guests are expected to attend. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. According to a paparazzi post, their wedding is planned for February 4-6.

Kiara and Sidharth have neither confirmed the wedding date nor the venue. However, the official Instagram handle of the Suryagarh Palace recently wrote ‘see you soon’ in the comment section of a paparazzo post which mentioned the details of the rumoured wedding. On Friday morning, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Vagda was seen heading to Rajasthan.

She shared a photo from the Mumbai airport and used two hashtags ‘big fat Indian wedding’ and ‘calling Rajasthan’. Later, she posted another picture after reaching Rajasthan.

Kiara was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan and also has a Telugu film with Ram Charan. Sidharth, on the other hand, recently starred in Mission Majnu. He has Yodha and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline.

