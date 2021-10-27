Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif's mother and sister visit ethnic wear store. See pics

Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, and sister, actor Isabelle Kaif were spotted outside an ethnic wear store. Their recent outing come amid rumours of Katrina's wedding with Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte and sister, Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a Biba store(Varinder Chawla)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:30 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding have been doing rounds. Amid these rumours, Katrina's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, and sister, actor Isabelle Kaif were spotted by the paparazzi outside a store of an ethnic wear brand. 

Suzanne was dressed in a red top and a pair of beige pants whereas Isabelle was wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. They also posed for the paparazzi after they finished shopping. 

Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte and sister, Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a Biba store (Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a Biba store (Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte and sister, Isabelle Kaif spotted leaving a Biba store (Varinder Chawla)
Although Katrina and Vicky have not addressed the wedding rumours, it is reported that the couple will tie the knot this December. Fans took to Twitter to react to the news of the couple's alleged December wedding. “Omg what!!!! I remember watching a Vicky Kaushal interview during his Masaan and Raees years and he said he had the biggest crush on Katrina this is making me cry,” the fan said. While another fan said, “She deserves all the happiness.”

Katrina was born to British businessman, Mohammed Kaif, and English lawyer and charity worker, Suzanne. Katrina has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother. 

Read More: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to wear Sabyasachi for their big day, says report amid December-wedding rumours

Last month, during an interview with a leading daily, Vicky was asked about rumours of his engagement ceremony which were doing rounds in August. The actor blamed it on the paparazzi and said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Katrina and Vicky are often spotted together. Katrina was also seen at the special screening of Vicky’s latest film, Sardar Udham in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Katrina is currently promoting her upcoming action drama film, Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it also stars Akshay Kumar. She is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. 

