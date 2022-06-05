Amit Sadh: There could be a better way of enjoying my birthday, feeling very dull after KK’s demise

Actor Amit Sadh is turning a year older on Sunday. While he has all the reasons to double up this year’s birthday celebration with success of his first audio series Batman Ek Chakravyuh on Spotify, he feels it’s certainly not the right time. As Amit believes in making most of each day rather than making a big deal out of his birthday, he shared what’s on his mind with Hindustan Times in a candid conversation.

Excerpts:

You are completing two decades in the industry this year, and then tomorrow is your birthday. So what is that one thing you think you are most proud of about yourself?

That one thing would be survival, two things actually. I am proud that I survived with dignity and maintained my principles. And, I am proud that I have such a beautiful bond with people. If you survive in life and you don’t have any bonds then your survival is a waste. These are two things that are interconnected.

What about your birthday plans?

I never celebrate my birthday because I find the whole phenomenon very redundant. I genuinely just enjoy every day. And of course, tomorrow is my birthday. My dogs are going to get treats on my birthday. Usually, I am not very comfortable with a lot of attention, but tomorrow will be the day when I will be okay with some attention.

Do you have any birthday rituals?

I believe in life, and I have a ritual--I wake up and walk my dogs every day the morning. It’s just another day. I am just thankful to move forward and enjoy the beautiful life. I mean I have to say that there could be a better way of enjoying my birthday but for the last one week, I have been feeling very dull with the killing of the artist and KK's passing. I mean I’m a human being. I can’t see so much despair, sorrow and then party the next day. Of course we have to live life, move on and be happy. But, at this time, I am just a little troubled with what’s been going around. And I hope eventually situations and circumstances become better.

Would you like to share your favourite KK song?

That would be Pal, I am a huge fan, I grew up listening to his songs. Such young and talented people are passing, and that's just troubling. We are becoming so ruthless with each other. We have to start accounting and valuing human rights first of all. Secondly, we need to be more gentle with each other. I just hope everybody just wakes up and that will be my best birthday gift! If we could just say that we will try to be better.

I will celebrate life every day because that should not stop. Life is a gift that we have. But I just think that gift is not given to be selfish. The gift of life is to cherish, to make someone else better. This gift is to allow people to be happier.

From TV to films to OTT and now on Spotify. Do you think these transitions are easy for an actor?

As an artist you don’t think you are just hungry for different experiences, in the end, you are creative. It's like you are making a dish, some dishes you deep fry, some you boil or just steam. It’s just the creation of artistic endeavours. For me, the biggest joy is that I am given a choice and I am allowed to choose. I am grateful to the audience, journalists and everyone in my life, you guys love me, bear with me and I’m like this kid in Disneyland who is just trying to find new rides; I’m in it every day.

How did you prepare for Batman? You did a fantastic job!

It’s the first time I am doing something like this. This compliment goes to my director and producer, Mantra. He boosted my confidence and guided me throughout. I was just the vessel and he was the porter.

Were there any doubts before taking up this project?

You know this already! Amit Sadh will never have doubts. It was never there for me.

You said that you don't want to be part of anything vulgar or where women are shown disrespectfully, have those kinds of offers come your way?

Yes, it has and I won’t take names because it’s against my ethics. I will rather sit at home for 6 months or 1 year and not work than taking on a project that doesn't resonate with my thinking.

