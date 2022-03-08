Amitabh Bachchan agrees strongly as Abhishek Bachchan's Sarkar performance gets praise: 'It was pure fire!'

Amitabh Bachchan has said that the performance of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was 'pure fire' in their film Sarkar. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was a loose adaptation of popular Hollywood film, Godfather. Amitabh was reminded of the 2005 film when scriptwriter Vivek Ranjit praised Abhishek's performance in the movie and called it his favourite interpretation of Michael Corleone. (Also read: When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek phone and messaged Rani, ‘you wanna?')

Writer Vivek Ranjit tweeted a picture of Abhishek Bachchan from Sarkar and wrote, "@juniorbachchan in #Sarkar is my fav among all the Michael Corleone interpretations. This whole revenge sequence & taking up the mantle from @SrBachchan in that last scene, was pure (fire emojis). So much swag, so calm yet fierce, proving his worth to take over as the next Godfather."

Amitabh replied with, "I shall absolutely agree with that .. !! it was pure." Abhishek Bachchan also replied to Vivek's tweet and wrote, “Thank you very much. All credit due to @RGVzoomin.” Vivek replied, "Just imagined this tweet in that voice. Thank you for making my day, month and year, @SrBachchan sir!" He also shared his excitement by sharing an Amitabh Bachchan GIF and captioned it: “Okay. Just a minute. A lil' dead with excitement right now!”

In an Instagram post in 2020, Abhishek had recalled the year 2005 and mentioned that it was “the year the flood gates opened”. Abhishek also wrote in the post that he got to work with Amitabh in two of the five movies that he featured in - Sarkar and Bunty Aur Babli.

Amitabh shared with his fans on Monday that he was very tired. He wrote on his blog, “ (I) am in a bit of a dilemma .. do rest straight away or finish the Blog and then .. mind says rest .. write tomorrow early .. I say agree .. So excuse.” Amitabh shared a bunch of pictures that showed him celebrating with Anupam Kher among a few others.

