When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone and messaged Rani Mukerji 'I miss you, you wanna?'

Priyanka Chopra had once said that she stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone and messaged Rani Mukerji "I miss you", before he could get hold of the phone. Priyanka talked about the incident that happened on the sets of Bluffmaster, during an interview with Simi Grewal in 2006. Abhishek, Priyanka, and Riteish worked together in the 2005 movie Bluffmaster. (Also read: Priyanka chills with Nick at their LA home, shares glimpse of their baby's toys)

During the interview that Simi shared on her Instagram page Sunday morning, she asked Priyanka, "Did you steal his mobile phone?" Priyanka laughed and asked how Simi even got to know about it, before she replied, "But he stole mine first. He stole mine, switched it off and then sat on it. I went mad looking for it. I knew it was him, but he was like 'no I do not know'. And, I was like 'just give it to me'. Then, eventually, he had to, because he could not sit any longer in the van and had to get out so."

Priyanka added that she found the phone "under him" and wanted to get back at Abhishek. "So, he left his mobile unattended, and Riteish Deshmukh and I were just sitting there. AB's mobile was lying there like a sitting duck and I got so excited." She said that Ritesh tried to persuade her against it, but she was "completely being the devil" and just took Abhishek's phone and hid it away.

Simi then asked what she did with the phone and Priyanka laughed as she said, "I was just being mean. I wrote a message (to Rani) saying 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna?'" Asked if she knew what Rani did in response, Priyanka said, "I do not know, I got too scared. I just switched off the phone, hid them in the van, and Riteish and me, we just ran away."

Priyanka then said that Abhishek figured out about his phone after half the day was over. Simi informed her that Rani sent back a message saying, "Hi AB what is wrong with you?"

When the Simi Grewal interview happened, Priyanka had worked with Abhishek in Bluffmaster while he featured alongside Rani in Mani Ratnam's Yuvaa, Bus Itna Sa Khwab Hai and also had a special appearance in Hum Tum. Rani and Abhishek also worked together in the popular popular film Bunty Aur Babli.

