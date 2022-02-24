Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her baby's toys as she chills with Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her baby's toys as she chills with Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home

Priyanka Chopra has shared several glimpses of her life in Los Angeles. She has also shared a glimpse of her baby's toys. 
Priyanka Chopra has shared fresh pictures on Instagram. 
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra has not yet revealed the name of their first child or shared a picture of the little one. The actor has however, shared a glimpse of the baby's toys on Instagram.  

Priyanka shared several pictures on Instagram recently and simply wrote “Photo dump” in the caption. A picture of a few soft toys - including teddy bears and rabbits, placed beside a Lord Krishna statue, is among them.

The first picture in the album shows the actor in her favourite ISRO tee, while being lost in a deep thought. There is another picture of the actor in husband Nick Jonas' printed yellow shirt as she chills by his side. Nick is seen in a white vest and green shirt as they soak up the sun at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka also shared a happy selfie in the yellow shirt.

The post also includes a picture of a snack and a glimpse of her dogs Panda and Diana chilling at home. 

Priyanka's fans were delighted about getting a sneak peek into her time at home after the arrival of her first child. The couple reportedly welcomed a baby girl last month. 

Actor Oghenekaro Itene called Priyanka “Most beautiful mummy” in the comments section. A fan quipped on seeing a picture of the toys, "So many teddies and Hare Krishna." The actor's fanpage commented, “We love you and your little family.” Many called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous” in the comments section. A fan even said, “You are so sweet.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology in which she called her 'Chopra wife': Take time to google my name

On January 22 this year, the couple took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate." They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privact during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra pics + 1 more
