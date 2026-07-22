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Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he didn't undergo surgery, ICU post was misunderstood: 'I was referring to Argentina’s loss'

Amitabh Bachchan's blog post on surgery and recovery in the ICU had sparked health concerns, which the actor have addressed now.

Updated on: Jul 22, 2026, 07:11:57 IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan raised quite a few eyebrows on Tuesday as he shared a post on his blog about surgery, spending time in an ICU, and recovery. Naturally, fans expressed concern about his health. But the 83-year-old has now clarified that his post was misunderstood and that he did not undergo any surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies ICU post

Amitabh Bachchan has clarified reports about his health.
Amitabh Bachchan has clarified reports about his health.

On Tuesday, speaking to Variety India, the veteran star clarified, “I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath.”

The actor said his post was not about himself but the Argentinian football team’s loss to Spain in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup final. “I was referring to Argentina’s loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me,” the veteran actor added. When asked if his health was ok, he replied, “Absolutely…so far.”

The post that began the rumours

The actor pondered over the psychological toll of this ‘recovery’ and added, “Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work

The actor will soon be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. The Nag Ashwin film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone, who starred in part 1, will not return for the sequel, the makers confirmed last year. So far, there is no release date for the film. He will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati with its latest season, set to air from August 10.

 
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