Amitabh Bachchan cracks a joke about Jaya Bachchan's height on KBC 17: ‘Itti si thi aur upar dekh kar…’

On the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 17, Amitabh Bachchan cracked a joke about the height difference between him and his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan. Talking to contestant Asha Dhiryan, whom he described as ‘adbhut mahila’ (wonderful woman), he made a joke that left everyone in splits. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for over 50 years now.

Amitabh Bachchan cracks joke on Jaya’s height

On the show, Asha asked Amitabh to praise his wife Jaya. Responding to the request, the actor said, “Deviji humare byaah ko 52 years hogaye hain, baavan saal tak unhone humko jhela iss zyaada tareef kya hosakti hai. (It has been 52 years since we got married, and the fact that she has borne me all these years is praise in itself.)” He started laughing after saying that.

Asha spoke about her life and love story on the show, mentioning that her husband fell for her at first sight and would even follow her to propose marriage. When she said she complained to a short friend of hers and scolded him, Amitabh seemed to connect with that. Stating that he enjoyed listening to her story, he remarked that a short person scolding a taller person was nothing new to him.

Hinting at Jaya, he said, “Saari baatein humko aapki bahot acchi lagi, pyaari lagi par ek baat joh aapne boli na ke meri friend itti si thi aur upar dekh kar mere husband ko dhamka rahi thi, woh humare liye koi nayi baat nahi hai. (I liked everything you said. But you mentioned a short friend looking up to threaten your husband, that’s nothing new to me.)” Everyone on the show laughed at that, realising who he was talking about.

Recent work

Amitabh was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and the Tamil film Vettaiyan, which starred Rajinikanth and Rana Daggubati. While he has yet to announce his upcoming projects, he’s expected to play a key role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as the leads. His show, KBC, airs on SET and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.