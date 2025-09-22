Amitabh Bachchan gives away helmets and dandiya sticks to fans outside Jalsa: ‘I gave to as many as…'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to gifts during Sunday darshan ahead of Navratri. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Amitabh shared an edited video of a sea of people outside Jalsa, his home in Mumbai. Fans were in for a surprise from Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan distributes helmets to bike riders

The clip began with fans showing posters they brought as they visited the actor's home. His staff members were seen throwing dandiya sticks at the crowd. Soon, Amitabh joined them with folded hands and waves. He took over the distribution. After the dandiya sticks, Amitabh gave helmets to the crowd as well. He also signed a few pamphlets for his fans before stepping inside his home. Amitabh recently received helmets from 'Helmet Man of India' Raghvendra Kumar on KBC 17.

Amitabh says he followed Helmet Man of India' Raghvendra Kumar

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, "T 5510 - Honoured to have met the 'Helmet Man' at KBC .. who voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for safety. A learning for me .. so I followed and gave out at the Sunday Fan meet .. dandiya sticks for dandiya and helmets to as many as I could .. Each day is a learning."

Raghvendra reacts to Amitabh's gesture

Reacting to Amitabh's tweet, Raghvendra wrote, "Respected @SrBachchan Sir. Your words and blessings are the greatest award of my life. I had never imagined that in our very first meeting, I would be able to plant a seed of safety in your heart. But in just two days, you nurtured that small seed into a big tree, and by giving this message to the whole world, you have made this bond eternal."

"The dream I have seen of a road accident–free India is now ready to grow into a massive movement with your guidance and inspiration. With deepest respect," he added.

Amitabh shared photos on his blog.

Amitabh pens another note

In his blog, he wrote, "So met the Helmet Man on our episode at KBC , invited under our programme for them that have done service to society .. and what a learning ..A voluntary act but filled with generosity and value - save the lives of those that ignore basic protections!"

"Impressed, I spoke at the episode, as he had expressed, how wonderful it would be if others also thought of this act and did voluntary work for the benefit of those who perhaps were unable to possess one ..And so in a very limited manner made a start at the well-wishers meet on the Sunday gates of Jalsa ..a satisfaction to have carried out what was promised," he added.

"… dandiya sticks to them that shall play dandiya during this 10 days of festivity .. and a few helmets .. including 2 that the helmet man presented to me on set ..a small beginning, shall ever lead to fruition when the intent is noble and honest .. my gratitude them for the HELMET MAN, as he is commonly known .. and may he and many others follow his noble gesture," he further added.

Raghvendra was honoured on KBC recently

Recently, Amitabh honoured Raghvendra on KBC 17. Earlier, taking to his blog, Amitabh praised Raghvendra. He was invited on KBC on the segment--Heroes on the floor.

"In the story of Heroes on the floor, is invited the Helmet Man ..A selfless human who contributes without any personal gain the need for the bike riders to comply with the rules of traffic in society and for all to be in compliance and personal safety .. to wear helmets .. HE IS THE HELMET MAN."

"He voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for protection, in a most awakening gesture of pure unselfish sacrifice for the good of others .... he presented me 2 .. which I shall distribute to the bike helmet needy .. and a promise that I shall give out to them that I encounter about my place, similar ..BE SAFE, BE SECURE ..for unintended neglect can bring unwanted grief ..Love and more," concluded his note.

About KBC, Amitabh's recent film

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

He was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.