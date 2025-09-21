Amitabh Bachchan honours 'Helmet Man of India' Raghvendra Kumar on KBC 17, talks about his ‘unselfish sacrifice’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note after honouring Raghvendra Kumar, better known as the 'Helmet Man of India', on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17. Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a picture with Raghvendra and also penned a note. Amitabh Bachchan honoured 'Helmet Man of India' Raghvendra Kumar on KBC 17.

Amitabh honours Helmet Man of India on KBC 17

Amitabh shared that Raghvendra was invited on KBC on the segment--Heroes on the floor. "… but a learning of each day is one that gives impetus to the World and the being of the human ..in the story of Heroes on the floor, is invited the Helmet Man ..A selfless human who contributes without any personal gain the need for the bike riders to comply with the rules of traffic in society and for all to be in compliance and personal safety .. to wear helmets .."

Amitabh lauds Raghvendra Kumar

The actor spoke about how Raghvendra helps people and even gave him helmets. "HE IS THE HELMET MAN …he voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for protection, in a most awakening gesture of pure unselfish sacrifice for the good of others .... he presented me 2 .. which I shall distribute to the bike helmet needy .. and a promise that I shall give out to them that I encounter about my place, similar ..BE SAFE, BE SECURE ..for unintended neglect can bring unwanted grief ..Love and more," concluded his note.

About Raghvendra

Taking to his Instagram, Raghvendra shared a picture of an award he was given on KBC. He wrote in Hindi, "It was an unforgettable moment to receive this award from the hands of his own great hero Amitabh Bachchan ji on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Road accident free India helmet man."

Raghvendra has been running an awareness campaign about road safety for several years now. He gives helmets free of cost to those who ride two-wheelers but don't have them. He even raised awareness about road safety on the stage of Indian Idol.

Amitabh shares photos from the KBC 17 set.

Amitabh Bachchan praises KBC audience

In his latest blog, the actor also dedicated a brief note to the KBC audience. Amitabh wrote about how people cheer for him when he goes on the stage on KBC. He wrote, “As you run into the floor of the show and confront the waiting audience, their joy and screams of welcome shall ever live after ..They are they who keep the run-in running .. the voice and joy to push the limbering limbs to assert and comply ..They make what makes them make.”

He mentioned that the audience is often "tutored by floor managers." Amitabh added, "… blessed I am that they cheer, albeit often briefed and tutored by floor managers .. but they comply .. their greatness is what gives strength .. as does the greatness of the mass - the janta janardan ..the ultimate gift of blessings."

About KBC

Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.