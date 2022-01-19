Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan gives a humble reaction to Sourav Ganguly's fan comment on his new pics: 'The boss is out'
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan gives a humble reaction to Sourav Ganguly's fan comment on his new pics: 'The boss is out'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly left a comment on his post.
Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his home for work in style.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared two fresh new photos on Instagram. Dressed in casuals, Amitabh headed out to work in style.

Amitabh wore a blue hoodie with dark pants and a matching blue beanie. He had one hand in his hoodie's pocket and walked with his eyes to the ground. Sharing the pictures, he made a reference to the words ‘city fog’, written on his jacket, in the caption. “Yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean,” he wrote.

Amitabh's fan left compliments for him in the comment section. One of them was former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. “The boss is out ...age is just a number for him,” he wrote. Replying to him, Amitabh said, “Got to get going .. idle for too long.” He also added a bunch of laugh-out-loud emojis.

RELATED STORIES

Other fans also replied to Sourav's comment. “Absolutely. Amitabh sir cannot even imagine I am such a huge fan of him. He reminds me of my late father and it is my dream to meet him one day,” wrote one. “The boss always,” wrote another.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan was not a part of Deewangi Deewangi song due to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan reveals

Lately, Amitabh has been sharing almost daily updates on Instagram, showing off his cool new outfits. Sharing a picture of himelf in a white hoodie, he wrote, “Okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED.” His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post, “Can I have this hoodie.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Loveeeeee the hoodie ! Too much OG swag in the pic.”

Amitabh was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurran and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. His upcoming films include Brahmastra, The Intern, Uunchai, Runway 34 and Goodbye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amitabh bachchan sourav ganguly
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP