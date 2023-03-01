Amitabh Bachchan joins Ribhu Dasgupta for courtroom drama Section 84, talks about the challenge it brings for him

Amitabh Bachchan has announced his next, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta - titled Section 84. Amitabh made his small screen fiction debut with Ribhu's thriller show Yudh in 2014. Later, they also worked together in Te3n which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and released in 2016. (Also read: Fans think Amitabh Bachchan looks like Abhishek Bachchan in this throwback pic)

Announcing the new film, Amitabh tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "A delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me .. #Section84 @ribhudasgupta @RelianceEnt @FilmHangar #SaraswatiEntertainment @jiostudios."

The film is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in association with Jio Studios. Director Ribhu Dasgupta said in a press statement, "I feel happy, blessed and honoured to collaborate with Sir (Amitabh) again. Looking forward to it. "

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, added, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

It is not clear whether the film is about the section 84 of the Indian Penal Code - the section gives immunity from criminal liability to person of unsound mind. The producers of the film have described it as a courtroom drama. Further details are awaited.

Amitabh was most recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchaai that released in theatres in 2022 and had a good run at the box office. Next up, he has a Nag Ashwin's film, Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also work with Deepika in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

Amitabh will also feature in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film slated for a theatrical release in theatres on October 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Ribhu Dasgupta's outing before Section 84 was Code Name Tiranga that featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, along with Harrdy Sandhu.

