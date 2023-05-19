Amitabh Bachchan jokes he's been ‘arrested’ after no-helmet pics; fans say ‘akhirkar Don ko pakad lia’

Amitabh Bachchan's spirits are not dampened at all after being fined by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike. The actor had shared a picture of him and joked that he took a lift from a stranger, only to reveal later that it was from a shoot. Cracking yet another joke on Friday, Amitabh shared a picture of him looking disappointed while standing beside a police jeep and captioned it, “Arrested”. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan clarifies after police pull him up for riding bike without helmet, says he didn't actually go anywhere

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post about getting 'arrested'.

His fans were sure the actor was joking yet again. A fan commented, “Highly Unlikely! But your Swag is outstanding for sure!” Another mentioned one of his popular dialogues in the comments section, “Don …..Don …..Don …….Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai! Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai! (Police of 11 countries is waiting for Don but its not just difficult but impossible to catch him).” One more commented, “Aakhirkar Don ko Mumbai Police ne pakad liya (finally the Mumbai Police caught the Don).” A fan also wrote, “arrested for life in our hearts sir @amitabhbachchan."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a new picture of himself on Friday.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photograph with a biker on Instagram and captioned it, "Thank you for the ride buddy... Don't know you... but you obliged and got me on time to location of work... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... Thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner (sic)." He could be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a jacket, white shoes and sunglasses.

His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had showered it with a heart and heart-eye emoji while Rohit Bose Roy had commented, “You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” Thinking it was true, Sayani Gupta had also commented, “Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this.”

Later in a clarification on his blog, he had written, "The impotency of content .. Much made out of the bike picture .. ! How you moving on street with stranger ..? No security ..? You are loved take care ..? And then .. NO HELMET .. !!!!!! The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai ..It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic .. One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..(sic)"

He added, "and .. I am just fooling around by getting on the bike of a crew member .. Not even moving any where, but giving the impression that i travelled to save time ..(sic)".

Amitabh is currently shooting for Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

