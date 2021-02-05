Actor Amitabh Bachchan was every bit a proud father as he wished his son Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. He took to Instagram and posted a then-and-now collage of throwback pictures with his son.

Sharing it, he wrote: "... I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand ." The picture on the left was a black and white picture from Abhishek's childhood which showed Amitabh leading his son, holding his hand. The second one was a more recent one, perhaps from a Bollywood function, and showed the reverse.

Fans of Amitabh were elated on seeing the picture; one wrote: "Such beautiful pictures and the memories attached with them." Another said: "Many happy returns of the day. Happy Birthday Mr. Abhishek. God bless you." Many others wrote in to say "Happy birthday".

Also wishing Abhishek was his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared a fun throwback picture with her uncle and wrote: "Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is working with Amitabh in MayDay and has done Bol Bachchan with Abhishek before, took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always." He also shared a picture of them together.

