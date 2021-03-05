Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

Amitabh Bachchan is currently healing from an eye surgery but continues to stay connected with his fans through social media and his blog. The actor has now shared about two coincidences, one about the ongoing India vs England Test match and, the other, about how his current look is somewhat similar to a 40-year-old comic cover, featuring him.

Crediting a fan for sharing about the coincidence in cricket, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Todays date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence .. In the test today India v England .. Axar took 4. Ashwin took 3. Siraj took 2. Sundar took 1 .. 4 3 2 1 .." from Rafiq B Sh ."

On Thursday dated March 4, 2021, India's spinner Axar Patel took 4 wickets, R Ashwin took 3, Mohammed Siraj took 2 and Washington Sundar took 1 wicket as India bowled England out for 205 runs in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Amitabh also shared his current picture on his blog sporting new glasses after surgery and said that it was similar to his look in his comic book, Supremo almost 40 years ago.

Amitabh's look in his comic and now.

The seventy eight-year-old further hinted at undergoing a similar surgery, probably in the other eye. He wrote, ".. as one approaches healing the other is getting preparedly ready for the treatment similar .. and the recovery hopefully and the trauma of surgery in similar region .."

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

As if hinting at not undergoing regular checkups but taking all in his stride, the actor added, "a confession .. many details of the ME .. were never known to me .. and no effort was made to discover them through select professionals of them .. just relied on the fact the fact that this is it , this is how it should be and let it remain .. when indeed had there been effort to ask seek find, opinion or qualified consult maybe life could have been better experienced .. actually no .. its fine .. the deformities and handicaps the abnormalities .. all .."