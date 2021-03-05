When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt!

The Bollywood couple was often compared to Brad and Angelina at the time. Around their wedding, when Brad was promoting his movie Killing Them Softly, he was asked about the comparison. The Hollywood actor simply chose to send them love and luck.

Speaking with The Times of India, Brad said, "Well, they are a good looking couple! No two individuals in a relationship can be the same as another so I don’t know if it is correct to compare them to us. But I am glad they will soon be getting married and I wish them all the luck and a beautiful life ahead."

Also read: Twitter rallies behind Meghan Markle after Palace's 'bullying probe': 'I will support her like my mum did Diana'

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple turned parents in 2016, welcoming Taimur Ali Khan on December 20. They welcomed their second son this February.

While Saif and Kareena have been going strong, Brad has been unlucky in marriage. The actor has been married to Friends alum Jennifer Aniston and Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie but both the marriages ended with a divorce. The actor is currently involved in a battle with Angelina for the custody of their children. The actors are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena were recently seen posing with their friends at their residence. The couple hosted Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla at their home on Wednesday evening. A picture from their get-together was shared on social media recently.

Saif is currently on paternity leave. In an interview with Elle India, the actor said, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON