Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic

Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared a happy picture of her family on Instagram. The throwback photo is from Saif Ali Khan's wedding with Kareena Kapoor and shows the entire family together.

In the photo, Saif and Kareena are seen dressed as bride and groom in luxurious golden outfits. Kareena is wearing her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's own wedding dress and Saif is wearing a golden sherwani with a golden safa.

Saif and Saba's sister Soha Ali Khan is seen in a purple outfit, with her hand on the shoulder of her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is seen standing next to his grandma, Sharmila. Saba is also seen in a green and golden outfit with niece Sara in a yellow lehenga. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "REMEMBRANCE....1 Bhai wedding."


Saba also added another picture from Soha's wedding to Kunal Kemmu. It included the bride and groom, Sharmila, Saif, Kareena, herself and Kunal's side of the family. "REMEMBRANCE..II Deja vu ... Soha wedding . Fun Madness. And precious moments," she captioned her post.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. They are parents to four-year-old son Taimur and another baby boy who was born in February. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara had talked about how her mother was the one who encouraged her to attend Saif's wedding. She said Amrita dressed her up too. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she had said.

Also read: Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'

Saif also revealed how he wrote a note to Amrita the day he got married to Kareena. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he had said.

