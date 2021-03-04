When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared a happy picture of her family on Instagram. The throwback photo is from Saif Ali Khan's wedding with Kareena Kapoor and shows the entire family together.
In the photo, Saif and Kareena are seen dressed as bride and groom in luxurious golden outfits. Kareena is wearing her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's own wedding dress and Saif is wearing a golden sherwani with a golden safa.
Saif and Saba's sister Soha Ali Khan is seen in a purple outfit, with her hand on the shoulder of her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is seen standing next to his grandma, Sharmila. Saba is also seen in a green and golden outfit with niece Sara in a yellow lehenga. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "REMEMBRANCE....1 Bhai wedding."
Saba also added another picture from Soha's wedding to Kunal Kemmu. It included the bride and groom, Sharmila, Saif, Kareena, herself and Kunal's side of the family. "REMEMBRANCE..II Deja vu ... Soha wedding . Fun Madness. And precious moments," she captioned her post.
Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. They are parents to four-year-old son Taimur and another baby boy who was born in February. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.
On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara had talked about how her mother was the one who encouraged her to attend Saif's wedding. She said Amrita dressed her up too. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she had said.
Also read: Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'
Saif also revealed how he wrote a note to Amrita the day he got married to Kareena. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra
- Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'
- Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'
- Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house
- Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox