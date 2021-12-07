Amitabh Bachchan reacts after fan misspells Abhishek Bachchan’s name in post about Bob Biswas. See his tweet

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has corrected a fan after pointing out a spelling error in the surname, Bachchan, on a post for his son Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a cartoon version of Abhishek's character Bob Biswas.

Sharing the piece of art, the fan captioned the post on Twitter, "I couldn't stop myself after watching Bob Biswas... Here is my cartoon art for one of the most hardworking and talented actora of my generation. @juniorbachchan the Bob Biswas."

Though she spelt the surname correctly in the hashtags, in her art it read 'Abhishek Bacchan'. Reacting to the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Thank you .. (red heart emoji).. errr it's BACHCHAN."

Amitabh Bachchan has been praising Abhishek as Bob Biswas, on Instagram, on several occasions. Recently, he shared a video reciting a poem for Abhishek. "My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. My pride, my son, my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja," he wrote. Reacting to the post, Abhishek commented, "Speechless. Thank you, Pa. This means the world to me." Last month, Amitabh had shared the trailer of the film and written, “I am proud to say you are my son!”

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek-starrer Bob Biswas released on ZEE5 on December 3. The Hindustan Times review read, "By snatching away Bob’s memory and leaving him a shell of a person, the Ghoshes sidestep the task of turning him into a flesh-and-blood person. As a result, the film Bob Biswas neither emerges as a character study nor does it embrace the opportunity to become zany comic-book pulp, which it had every chance to be."

