Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Aamir Khan getting teary-eyed on watching Jhund: 'He has habit of getting over-excited'

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to Aamir Khan's effusive praise for his latest release Jhund with a tongue-in-cheek remark. Having seen the film at a special screening last week, Aamir had called it "one of Amitabh's greatest films," and was seen wiping tears from his face after watching the film. In a recent interaction, Amitabh thanked Aamir but laughed off the praise as Aamir's 'over-excitement'. (Also read: Aamir Khan left teary-eyed on watching Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund: 'Breaks whatever we learnt in last 20-30 years'. Watch)

Aamir Khan had been shown the film in a special screening prior to release by the producers. In a video shared by the production house T-Series on YouTube, the actor was seen offering praise for the film. "What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It's an amazing film)," he said. He was then seen wiping tears away with the sleeves of his T-shirt as he gave a standing ovation. Aamir also praised Amitabh's work in the film and said, "What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."

Reacting to this in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh joked, "Aamir always has a habit of getting over-excited," before adding, "But I thank him for it. I guess Aamir has always been a very good judge of films. I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film."

The veteran actor added that in his opinion, the real folks deserving of praise for Jhund were his co-actors. In the film, Amitabh plays football coach Vijay Barse, who inspired slum kids to take up the game. Many of the actors playing the footballers in the film are first-time actors from slums. Amitabh said, "But really the praiseworthy portion of the film is the youngsters that have performed in it- the boys from the slum. They have been absolutely exceptional in terms of their talent. They were so natural."

Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, released in theatres on March 4. While the film has been praised by critics, it has failed to set the box office ablaze, with collections ranging from disappointing to moderate across territories.

