Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he gave up drinking and smoking together, shares the 'very best way' to do it

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed his Sunday routine of greeting fans outside his Mumbai home Jalsa after his injury. The veteran actor also wrote on his blog about his past decision to give up drinking and smoking together. He wrote about his personal choice, where he simply decided to cut both habits out of his life, once and for all. The actor shared that he hadn't touched either 'for years and years now'. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan wears ‘homemade sling’ as he meets fans at Jalsa first time since injury: ‘They wait and watch…’)

Ruminating about his college days on his blog on Tumblr, Amitabh wrote on Sunday: "Practicals bring back memories of school, where the word or the expression was invariably referred to the practicals in the science labs... mixing elements, playing around with gadgetry in the physics lab… the college routine in continuation and the site one fine day when the last paper for the Graduate degree was over to find some of the classmates celebrating with the pure alcohol, kept in the lab, for experiments and getting extremely sick... an act that taught a lesson very early towards the effects or rather the dis effects of the elixir..."

The veteran actor then moved on to his youth, when he participated in social drinking. He went on to say, "Yes there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess... and then when in job in the City of Joy (Kolkata), the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’... I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate... it is a personal choice and demeanour... yes I do not... but why the announce of it .."

Speaking about his decision to go cold turkey with both habits, Amitabh shared it was the best way to be rid of them. He added, "As is the case with the cigarette... in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it.. and the way to leave is really quite simple... chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi (cigarette)’ on your lips at the same time and... sayonara (goodbye in Japanese)... the very best way to be in riddance… not some part time exigencies to stop the use... its the removal of the cancer at once... done at the rush of a stroke... the more the dwindling, the greater the undesired habit of remaining .."

Amitabh is currently recuperating at home after an accident on the sets of the upcoming production Project K left him injured. He is expected to begin filming for the recently announced Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur later this year.

