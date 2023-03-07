Amitabh Bachchan rests at Jalsa with ‘strapped chest’, celebrates Holika Dahan post injury

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a blog post to express gratitude for all those who showed their concern and are praying for his recovery. The actor sustained rib injuries while filming an action sequence on the sets of his film, Project K. Sharing an update about his health, the 80-year-old said that he is resting with strapped chest and will resume work only after full recovery. Also read: When entire nation prayed for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery after 1982 Coolie on-set accident

Amitabh wrote, “First .. to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers .. I am overwhelmed by the attention you give me and am so grateful to the family Ef for this embrace. I progress gradually .. it shall take time .. and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently .. rest and strapped chest .. all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance. But my immense gratitude to all.”

The actor also shared how they celebrated Holika Dahan on Monday amid confusion over the date of the festival. He wrote, “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done .. I rest and repair .. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life.”

Sharing the news on Monday, Amitabh had written on social media about how his “rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage”. He said the injury was “painful” and he consulted a doctor before he flew home for recovery.

Project K has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film is being made in the Hindi and Telugu languages and is slated for release in 2024.

