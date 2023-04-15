Amitabh Bachchan reveals he tried to share his photo on Instagram but ‘failed’. Here's who came to his rescue

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan regularly shares posts on social media platforms. However, the actor recently faced an obstacle while sharing a picture on Instagram. He revealed that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda came to his rescue. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he gave up drinking and smoking together)

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Amitabh shared a picture of himself in traditional wear. In the photo, Amitabh wore a cream silk shirt and a matching shawl. He posed sideways and smiled for the camera. Amitabh wished all his fans and followers on Hindu New Year.

The actor then deleted the post and shared it again. He also revealed why he had to do it. Sharing the new post, Amitabh captioned it, "Posting again because @angadbedi told me your head in the picture is getting cut, and said it can be changed .. so tried failed .. finally got @navyananda to assist .. and BOOM !!!"

He added, "So ..here goes all over again ..Wishing you all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti! (folded hands emoji)." Reacting to the post, Navya commented, “(Red heart and three heart face emojis) You are welcome!”

Amitabh's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "Shubho poilaa boishak (Happy New Year)." Shamita Shetty posted heart eyes emojis. A fan wrote, "He is the nicest and coolest person I have seen." A comment read, "Not easy for the app to accommodate the height that you have reached, sir …!"

For the last month, Amitabh has been recovering from his injury. The actor in March revealed that during the shooting of Project K in Hyderabad he broke his rib cartilage. "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," Amitabh had posted.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

