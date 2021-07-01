Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda calls him 'the coolest' as he rides a Harley Davidson

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture of him riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh dropped the photo in which he is seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark blue sunglasses as he rode the bike.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "… riding a Harley is a world of its own ..." The picture is an old poster from his 2011 film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap.

Reacting to the picture, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "the coolest," along with a fire emoji. Actor Angad Bedi replied to her comment with, "@navyananda and the hottest". Several celebrities including Neena Gupta, Kiara Advani, Shweta Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Lara Dutta, Divya Dutta, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Fans also took to the comments section and showered love. A fan wrote, "The cutest ....legend." Another said, "Dashing Look @amitabhbachchan sir." A third commented, "Definitely Amitji.... So worth it."

Amitabh often shares throwback pictures from his old films on his Instagram account. Recently, he had shared a still from the sets of Naseeb, his film from the 1980s, and recalled how it was shot. He had captioned his post, "… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend."

Meanwhile, Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline. He will next appear in Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, and in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh also has films like Jhund and May Day in the pipeline.

Amitabh Bachchan recently started shooting for his upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with Covid-19 protocols. The shooting of Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April.

Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim recalls knowingly going to 'fake auditions' where they scammed aspiring actors for money

He had recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern. He has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor, who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.