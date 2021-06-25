Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda plays Downton Abbey theme song on piano, watch

After revealing she's a fan of Indian Idol 12, Navya Naveli Nanda has now revealed she's a fan of the British historical drama series Downton Abbey as well. She expressed her love towards the show by recreating the iconic theme song, The Suite, on the piano.

In a video shared on Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda had her back against the camera and sported a blue hoodie jacket while she played the television series' theme song. Navya shared the video with the caption, "10 points for guessing the song..."

Most of her followers instantly guessed the song. There were some who also dropped comments complimenting her performance. Director Zoya Akhtar said, "Too good (heart emoji)." "This is amazing, Navya!" a fan commented. "Amazing," a second comment read. "You have played very nice music Navya mam," added a fan.

Downton Abbey's theme song was composed by John Lunn. The international show ran between 2010 to 2015, airing six seasons during its run. Downton Abbey was also adapted into a movie, with a sequel of the film in the works. According to Deadline, the sequel will star original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton and Maggie Smith. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West will also star in the project. Downton Abbey 2 is set to release later this year.

As for Navya, she has been making headlines for numerous reasons. She was recently seen cheering for Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt. She had shared clips of the contestant a few times and extended her support. She also expressed her heartbreak over his elimination from the show.

Besides that, Navya has also been in the news for her organisation Aara Health. She has started in the project with three other women. She recently shared pictures of their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli. She had also shared a picture with Aara Health co-founder Pragya Saboo and said, "Us looking somewhat professional..One half of team @aarahealth !!"