Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya on facing mansplaining, being condescended to as she’s a woman

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, comes from an illustrious film family but chose to chart her own path in the healthcare sector. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. In an Instagram live with the other three founders, she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” Navya said.

“So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she added.

Navya said that being underestimated from the offset has led to a need to prove that she is competent enough. “It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.

Earlier this month, Navya shared the accomplishments of her company and wrote in an Instagram post, “...Building and growing your own business gives you an indescribable sense of independence & joy; one I am fortunate enough to experience. 2021 is going to be an exciting year, and in addition to everything we are already doing, we are also solidifying our focus on preventative care and wellness - we can’t wait to share all the exciting things we have coming up VERY SOON.”

