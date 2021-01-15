Amitabh Bachchan shares childhood pic, jokes about having added '78 years'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a collage from his childhood days and joked about how the only thing that had changed was the number of years.

Sharing the collage, which also had a picture from last year, he wrote in Hindi and English: "Topi ka style same .. just add 78 years, some eye wear, and lots of undeclared hair .. and .. whoooom !!!.. 1942 to 2020 .." The picture on the right is perhaps from his look in his upcoming drama, Chehre while the other is a throwback from the time he was a baby in 1942.

A number of his fans reacted to the picture and dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Amitabh is a veteran at sharing throwback pictures, many of them being from his childhood in Allahabad and New Delhi with his famous parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and socialite Teji Bachchan.

On his mother's death anniversary in December, he had shared a picture with his brother and her and had written: "That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt."

More recently, he had shared a picture from the time he had beaten death after the near-fatal Coolie accident in 1982. He had written: "the picture and caption from a fan announces the 45 million I have reached on Twitter, but the picture says a lot more .. It’s the moment I came home after surviving from death after my ‘Coolie’ accident ..It’s the first time ever I saw my Father break down ..A very concerned Abhishek on the side looks on .."

At another time, he shared a rather picture of the family at the premiere of iconic Hindi film, Sholay with his parents and wife Jaya Bachchan at the cinemas for the show. Recalling old times, he had written: "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning."

