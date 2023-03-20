Amitabh Bachchan shares health update as he recovers from injury; hopes to be ‘back on the ramp soon'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note thanking his fans for wishing him a recovery and also hoped that he will be 'back on the ramp soon'. Amitabh also requested his fans to share a particular picture of him on WhatsApp or Twitter. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan is elated as India wins Oscars, cheers for RRR, The Elephant Whisperers)

Amitabh Bachchan has given his fans an update on his health.

In the photo, Amitabh wore a black and white outfit. He also opted for dark glasses as he smiled. Amitabh captioned the post, "… thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... hope to be back on the ramp soon (folded hands and rose emojis)."

Reacting to the post, actor Rahul Dev wrote, "So, so good to hear this news dear sir... love." A fan commented, "Long live the one and only legend." One fan said, “Get well soon!!! You’re active lifestyle even at this age should be an inspiration to our parents and grandparents.” Another person said, “No competition in the world.”

Earlier, taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a photo of himself in the same outfit. He wrote, "A request.. does anyone have a picture of me wearing this (pointing backhand index finger emoji) dress and walking the ramp... with dark glasses .. please send it to my WhatsApp… or put it up on Twitter… Gratitude..."

Currently, Amitabh is recovering from the recent injury he suffered on the sets of his upcoming film, Project K. He suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. On Sunday, the actor took to his blog and shared an update on his health. He also wrote that he had a 'blister under the callus'. "The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe ..."

He also added, "The hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode ..so growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange , never heard or experienced before , but there it is and yes extreme pain ..."

"So attention given to it .. a live puncturing under the callus , syringe removal of liquids by piercing the subject and wrapped under the dressed blanket of some protection .. till the morrow ..BUT ..the philosophy is supreme .. the rib had taken a summersault .. !!" Amitabh also said. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

