Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from Dhaakad on Instagram, deletes it later

Amitabh Bachchan shared an unusual post on Instagram on Thursday and promptly deleted it too. The veteran actor shared the teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. He also wished the team good luck for it. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan confesses to promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’)

Amitabh shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs up emoji. He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the team. He soon deleted the post.

Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Dhaakad song She's on Fire will be out on Thursday. Kangana shared the same teaser on her page on Wednesday to build hype. “Fire, so hot and destructive, even the Fire Brigade cannot put it out! She's on Fire! Song out tomorrow on SRE Music Check out the link in bio. #Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022,” she captioned her post.

Sharing her experience shooting for the song, Kangana said, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Badshah, who has worked on the song, said, “The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another.”

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20.

