Amitabh Bachchan surprises cheering fans with midnight meet and greet outside Jalsa on 80th birthday. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11. Hours before the actor’s birthday officially began, dozens of his fans gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa celebrating the occasion and hoping to catch a glimpse of their idol. And the veteran actor did not disappoint either. Right after midnight, Amitabh surprised his fans by coming out of Jalsa’s gate and interacting with them personally. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, here's why Deewar's Vijay is ultimate Bollywood hero

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Amitabh--dressed in a night suit and cap--came out of the gates of his bungalow as cheering fans wished and greeted him a little after midnight. The actor, accompanied by daughter Shwet Bachchan Nanda, waved to his fans gathered there and thanked them with folded hands. In other videos from outside Jalsa posted by fans and paparazzi, fans can be seen creating a carnival-like atmosphere with banners, birthday cakes, caps, and all sorts of memorabilia.

Amitabh Bachchan received birthday wishes from several of his industy colleagues throughout Thursday, ranging from Rajinikanth and Mohanlal to Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the veteran actor with a ‘long and healthy life’. In response, Amitabh tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am thankful for your wishes. Your blessing in the form of words, will always be my source of inspiration.”

The actor again stepped out to greet his fans on Tuesday evening for a brief moment. He waved to them and thanked them again, as cheering fans screamed ‘happy birthday to him’.

Fans wear masks in the guise of Amitabh Bachchan as they wait outside his house on the occasion of his 80th birthday in Mumbai on October 11, 2022. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

Earlier, son Abhishek Bachchan had shared a video of how he and the rest of the family, including mom Jaya Bachchan planned a birthday surprise for Amitabh at his workplace--the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The video saw Amitabh getting emotional at the gesture.

Amitabh was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, which released in theatres last Friday. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa, will release on November 11.

