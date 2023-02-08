Amitabh Bachchan recalls rat 'climbed into his pants' as he watched movie in theatre: 'Thanks to the bell bottom...'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from his movie, Do Aur Do Panch. Do Aur Do Panch completed 43 years of its release on Wednesday. The film starred Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Lalita Pawar among others. He also shared his experience of how a ‘rat climbed in his pants’ while he was watching a movie in theatres. He said this happened because of his ‘bell bottom’ pants. Many fans reacted to his funny incident on the post. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares funny picture in robe, fan says 'kanoon ka haath' is pulling him. See post)

In the picture, Amitabh sported a denim jacket with bell bottom pair pf pants. He stood in a jungle, and gave a scary look while posing for the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, “43 years of 2+2 = 5 ; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants .. thanks to the bell bottom (laughing emojis).”

Reacting to the post, one of his fans commented, “Old is gold #90s look #amitabh bachchan amazing.” Another fan wrote, “Absolute style icon sir.” Other fan commented, “Still the same charm you have sir.” A fan asked, “Ab aap nhi pehnte ho bell bottom pants (Don't you wear bell bottoms now)?”

Do Aur Do Paanch was directed by Rakesh Kumar and produced by Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar. It was released in February, 1980. It starred Hema Malini, Kader Khan, Om Prakash, Shreeram Lagoo among others.

Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani. The film also starred Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It was released on November 11, 2022. The film got positive responses from the fans. It was written by Sunil Gandhi and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal.

Fans will next see Amitabh in the remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Project K with Deepika and Prabhas. It set to release in 2023, which will also star Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan and Anushka Shetty.

