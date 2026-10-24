Amrita Puri says she has no regrets about taking break from acting to pursue master's, reveals parents were against her becoming an actor

Actor Amrita Puri made her Hindi film debut with the 2010 film Aisha, in which she played a supporting role alongside Sonam Kapoor. After her debut, Amrita starred in some projects before taking a break from acting to focus on her studies. In a recent interaction, she opened up about her decision to step away from films and said she has no regrets about putting her education first.

‘Does she even live here anymore?’

Amrita Puri spoke about taking a break from acting.

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Speaking on The Shaili Chopra Show, Amrita shared that she moved to the UK to pursue her master's degree at the University of Edinburgh after taking a two-year break from acting. Recalling how people reacted to her absence, she said, “I stepped away and I did my masters. I moved and went to a different country. I was unavailable for two years and people were like, 'She is not acting anymore'. 'Does she even live here anyore?' It's a choice and it is true, you can't have everything in life. You never really know whether it was the best choice or the right choice. And often you do wonder. 'What if?' I am the queen of that. But you still got to trust yourself, like whatever is meant will come your way and you should go with your gut.”

‘My parents did not want me to become an actor’

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{{^usCountry}} Amrita acknowledged that taking a break may have meant missing out on some opportunities in films, but said she has never regretted her decision. She also revealed that her parents were initially against her becoming an actor and that she understood the uncertainty of the profession before choosing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrita acknowledged that taking a break may have meant missing out on some opportunities in films, but said she has never regretted her decision. She also revealed that her parents were initially against her becoming an actor and that she understood the uncertainty of the profession before choosing it. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “Decisions that I have taken have made me who I am. My parents did not want me to become an actor when I started acting. I knew that it is an unrelieable profession and I may fail, but I decided to do it anyway. And then if I wanted to masters, I will go anyway. I don't care if I am oldest person in the classroom. If people forget me in the film business, I will come back and take it from there. And it's these things that build your confidence and give you a sense of identity.”

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About Amrita Puri

Amrita made her acting debut with the romantic comedy-drama Aisha (2010), which earned her the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to star in Mahesh Bhatt's Blood Money (2012) and gained wider recognition with the 2013 buddy sports drama Kai Po Che, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput.

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She later appeared in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya. Amrita also built a presence in the web series space, with credits including Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, Mentalhood and Jeet Ki Zid.

She was last seen in the critically acclaimed series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The show featured Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy in key roles.