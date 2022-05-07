Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol open up on red flags during 5th month of pregnancy, she says: 'Almost half a month I was in stress'

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol spoke about the first few months of their pregnancy that were spent in nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19. Taking to their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, Amrita and RJ Anmol revealed that they got to know about their pregnancy on March 11, 2020, and within ten days the lockdown was announced. They also spoke about the red flags that they came to know when Amrita was pregnant for five months. (Also Read | Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol open up about pregnancy struggle of four years, reveal losing a baby in surrogacy)

The couple recalled letting go of their house helps. Amrita recalled starting preparing their meals. Amrita said, "It was one of the toughest phases of my life. Because you have a new sensation in your body and you don't know what will happen the next moment...I used to make breakfast, I didn't know how to prepare anything." She added that it took her two hours to prepare a meal and after which she used to feel very hungry.

Amrita also spoke about the time when she got their pregnancy confirmation from Anmol. "I was sitting at our dressing table in our bedroom and there's a long passage. Anmol came there, he opened the door and he looked at me and he was like (makes a face). From your expression, I realised that ‘okay'!"

In the video, Amrita said that during the fifth month of their pregnancy, they received a shock. "It was a big shock for me. I had an apprehension, a fear of pregnancy. Even to get a test or a needle I really get scared. Periodically you have to go and do blood tests and the result which came back, the doctor said 'I can see some red flags'. She said 'To clear this pregnancy I have to advise a huge test which you'll have to do'. I was shocked, I was oh my God. By the fifth month, you are almost mentally prepared for the baby. At that time you feel if there's a U-turn from here! I was feeling a bit weird. I was very very apprehensive about going and doing that test also."

Anmol explained the test in which a syringe is inserted inside the pregnant person's stomach, a tissue is taken almost from where the baby is and then it is tested. Amrita continued, "I remember the day we did the test. We had to travel all the way to Grant Road to do the test. It was such a difficult drive."

Anmol recalled the time after the test when the doctor called him, "The doctor was like 'I'm not sure if the result is going to completely clear or not.' I didn't tell Amrita, I had kept it to myself and one or two days it was so stressful."

Amrita said, "The process of getting the result of the test is very long. It took a couple of days, I remember almost a half of the month I was in stress that how or what the result will be. It was not a very easy process." The couple welcomed their son Veer in November 2020.

