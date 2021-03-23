Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
bollywood

Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol

RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their son in November 2020.

RJ Anmol, who welcomed son Veer with actor wife Amrita Rao recently, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Amrita breastfeeding the five-month-old. He called it the 'most beautiful sight.'

In the picture, Amrita had her back to the camera while a part of her face was visible. The actor flashed a smile while she fed the baby, who was resting in her lap. Sharing his thoughts, Anmol wrote: "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday

Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'

Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past

Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out

Earlier in the week, Amrita shared a video of Anmol wrapping up his daddy duties. Giving a twist to the ongoing 'Don't Rush' challenge, Amrita and Anmol joked that with Veer around, they have to rush. The video featured Anmol oiling, bathing, feeding and burping their son before putting him down to sleep. "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You," she captioned the video.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note, says 'her love is so deep'

Speaking about his parenting skills with Pinkvilla last year, Amrita said, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrita rao rj anmol

Related Stories

bollywood

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST
bollywood

Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP