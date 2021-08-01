Amrita Rao posts unseen family photo with son Veer, says he ‘licks the platter clean’ when she cooks

Amrita Rao shared a never-seen-before family portrait featuring her husband RJ Anmol and their son Veer as the little one turned nine months old. In the picture, Anmol lay in bed as he held Veer up in the air, while Amrita had a happy expression on her face.

Sharing the photo, Amrita also penned a heartfelt note for Veer. “Friendship in the Air. Today on Friendship's Day our little friend you turn 9 months !! #veer First those 9 months you were inside me & today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol & me SO MUCH every single day !!” she wrote.

Cooking for Veer and watching him eat are extremely fulfilling for Amrita as a mother, she wrote. “The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics!! As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double!!!”

“Happy friendship's Day Veer and Anmol.. hopefully, the friendship in this journey will always rule our equations !!!! @rjanmol27,” she added.

Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. They have been sharing glimpses of their journey of parenthood and pictures of the little one on Instagram.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She went on to star in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur and Jolly LLB. In 2019, she made her acting comeback opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray, in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.