Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol open up about pregnancy struggle of four years, reveal losing a baby in surrogacy

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol have opened up about their pregnancy struggle, which started in 2016 and continued for four years. Taking to their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, they shared a new video in which Amrita and Anmol revealed that they tried several methods to conceive including surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda. (Also Read | Amrita Rao opens up about her anxiety while she was trying to get pregnant: 'I had a fear of...')

In the video, Amrita said that they were 'going in and around the gynaec's clinic' for three years. She said that at first they were advised to go for IUI but it didn't bear any result. Amrita teased Anmol saying that he was anxious to become a father. He replied, "Har cheeze mei speed up karna wala banda main hoon (I'm the guy who speeds up things)." The actor said that she was 'cool, chill'.

Next, the doctor suggested they go for surrogacy. Amrita recalled her reaction, "Frankly I was like hann hann mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (I wouldn't get pregnant right then it's okay)." She added, "Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Anmol said that he interviewed the surrogate mother and they went ahead with the process. The RJ recalled the doctor asking him if they were sure about surrogacy since Amrita has a healthy body. Amrita added, "When they look up the scans they were like 'Dude, this is perfect'. They actually used the term."

Anmol recalled the time when the doctor called him up and said that the surrogate mother was pregnant and ‘the baby has a ‘heartbeat’. However, a few days later they were informed that they lost the baby. Anmol said, "It still breaks my heart." Amrita added, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional...This is not in our hands."

The couple after taking a break opted for IVF but nothing happened. They again went for IVF for a second time but it didn't yield any result. "Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it," said Amrita. She added, "After that, I decided not to do IVF again."

The couple also visited a temple and later an ayurvedic doctor. "The medicines are very heaty and I was getting all these rashes on my face. Every time I had these my skin used to burst with the rash and I used to tell the doctor that the medicines aren't agreeing with me." Anmol said that their journey started in 2016 when they went to Bali.

Amrita said that after trying for several years she thought, "Baccha karna chahiye bhi ya nahi (Should we even have a child). Will we be able to bring up babies with the hectic lives we have? Zaroori hai ya nahi (Is it important)?" Anmol added he started thinking they will not have a baby. The couple then went for a holiday to Ko Samui in Thailand.

In March 2020, Amrita said that she felt "kuch toh horaha hai yaar (something is happening)." After doing blood tests, the couple came to know on March 11, 2020, that they were pregnant. The couple welcomed their son Veer in November 2020.

