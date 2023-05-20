Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent 1.5 lakh on wedding: ‘My saree’s cost was 3000, didn't want designer clothes'

Actor Amrita Rao along with her husband, radio jockey Anmol, shared shocking details about their wedding in their recent vlog on YouTube. In an anniversary special video on their channel Couple of Things, the two took fans on a journey from Mumbai to Pune, where they had tied the knot in secret at Iskcon Temple, nine years ago. In the vlog, Amrita and Anmol revealed that they had spent only ₹1.5 lakh on their wedding, which included their outfits, venue and other expenses. Also read: Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they secretly got married in 2014, wanted to make sure her career isn't affected

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol at their wedding in Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amrita Rao, who has featured in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Jolly LLB and Thakeray, said she did not want to wear designer clothes for her wedding and went for a traditional look – a saree worth ₹3000. Anmol said his wedding outfit was priced around the same amount. The couple said the wedding venue was arranged at a cost of ₹11,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I wanted to wear a traditional outfit. My saree's cost was ₹3000... I didn't want to wear designer clothes... I wore artificial jewellery. My mangalsutra was only ₹18,000," Amrita said. She added, "We have always believed that marriage is love. Money is not a showpiece. We only wanted our family and close friends to be at our wedding... We didn’t spend much on the wedding and we enjoyed it."

RJ Anmol also said, “Our marriage is a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to do it in a transparent manner. We will be content if our wedding encourages couples to get married within their means."

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's low-key wedding left netizens surprised. Many on YouTube praised them for opting for a budget-friendly, yet memorable wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person wrote in the comments section of their video, "They had a humble wedding..." One more said, "You guys are amazing... Your wedding is best." A person also said, "You both are very inspirational to all. So simple, but so loving and so special." One more said, "You guys are an inspiration for the younger generation." A fan also commented, “It is really nice to see that even celebrities can marry in a very, very simple way... great inspiration for others, who waste a lot on weddings just for show off.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.