Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share Bali honeymoon video; reveals how a to-be-dad was taken by her beauty, showed her to his wife

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol have shared glimpses and anecdotes from their Bali honeymoon. Taking to their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, they shared a new video and said that they went for their Bali honeymoon after they revealed in 2016 that they had tied the knot. In the video, RJ Anmol said that the couple went to Bali after Amrita watched Julia Roberts' Eat Pray Love (2010). (Also Read | Amrita Rao got a saree from Dadar, RJ Anmol managed a ₹2500 kurta for secret wedding in 2014. See unseen pics)

Sharing a clip from their honeymoon, Anmol told Amrita, "Waha pe ek bohut khubsoorat moment hua tha (There was a beautiful moment there), let me see if you can recall this moment." Before showing the clip to the viewers, Anmol said, "There was a local person there with his family and his wife was pregnant. He came to us, gestured at Amrita, and said this."

Anmol then played a clip showing a person talking to him and pointing at his wife and then at Amrita. He was heard saying, "This is the beauty. She is pregnant (pointing at his wife). Because she wants to see baby like your girlfriend's beauty. It's like this. Thank you very much." Amrita was seen smiling, nodding her head, and mouthing "okay, okay".

After the clip ended, Amrita told the viewers, "It was a big flattering moment for me because they didn't know that I was an actress. But they just liked my face. She was a pregnant lady so she thought that, maybe it's in their tradition, that if a pregnant lady wants a beautiful baby then they should look at a beautiful face. They requested me to come and spend some time with them. It was flattering for me."

In another segment of the video, Anmol played a clip in which he was seen jumping on the side of the road as a car passed by. He said, "Look at that. Woh gadi gayi thi (That car passed by). Almost hit by a car." Amrita said, "Thank God he was almost hit by a car and not a girl."

It also showed Amrita giving her autograph on the beach. Anmol said that earlier Amrita had done the same on Mumbai's beach and it was recreated on Bali's beach. They also gave glimpses of a temple visit, id surfing and river rafting, and were guests at an exotic residence of a local person.

Amrita and Anmol began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony on May 15, 2014. They have a one-year-old son named Veer.

