Amrita Rao got a saree from Dadar, RJ Anmol managed a 2500 kurta for secret wedding in 2014. See unseen pics

Amrita Rao of Vivah fame and husband RJ Anmol have shared all the details of their secret wedding. In an episode titled Vivah on their YouTube channel, the couple and their respective parents have talked about all from keeping the wedding a secret to arranging the wedding trousseu and the details of Amita's mehendi. Amrita Rao and Anmol decked up in their wedding attires as they talked about the day, May 15, 2014. Also read: Amrita Rao reveals RJ Anmol asked her to quit acting as he could see she was refusing offers over kissing scenes

The video opens with the couple sharing how the wedding took place at the ISCKON temple in Pune as they didn't want the news to leak in media. Talking about how they shared the expenses of the wedding, Amrita advised her fans as well to follow the same. Amrita said a wedding should be organised in the budget of the total income of the bride and groom and the expenses should be divided 50-50 among the two of them.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol during the wedding.

Amrita Rao's wedding pics.

They revealed how Amrita couldn’t wear a designer lehenga in order to keep the wedding a secret. She did her own makeup and hair and got a red saree from Dadar for the D-day. Anmol wore a dhoti gifted by his sister and said that his whole wedding trousseau was worth around ₹2000-2500.

The video shows Amrita and Anmol joining his parents and her mother and sister for the episode. As soon as Amrita entered the room, she sat on her mom-in-law’s lap, who showered her with love by calling her “meri beautiful si bahu.”

Amrita’s sister Preetika Rao said she was shooting for TV show Beintehaa and wanted a five-day off for the wedding. She informed the team that she had to attend a cousin’s wedding in Mauritius but her request was turned down. In order to convince them, she even said “samajh lo meri shadi hai (think as if I am getting married)” which made her team suspicious. Anmol’s mom also said that one has to work very hard to remember a lie.

Sharing the details of the wedding, Amrita said Anmol had advised her to get a special mehendi design for her special day. The actor got names of her popular films written on her fingers during her mehendi ceremony. During the sangeet, Anmol and his mom performed to the song, Badan Pe Sitare. While Anmol sang, his mom danced to the song.

The main wedding rituals were completed in short time by priestesses. Amrita’s maternal grandmother made her wear a golden cloth around her chest as per the Konkani rituals. Anmol’s mom made a dupatta and put it on her head to complete her look as a bride. Anmol’s sister revealed that his shoes were not hidden by his sister-in-law Preetika as she didn't remember the ritual. Since the couple was in love with everything retro, a vintage Mercedes.

