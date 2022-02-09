Amrita Rao says she turned down offer to be in-house Yash Raj Films heroine, reveals conversation with Aditya Chopra

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol revealed in a new episode of their show Couple of Things that she turned down an offer to be a part of Yash Raj Films’ in-house talent. She also shared that she was previously offered two films by the production house - Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno - but declined to be a part of them because she was not comfortable with the kissing scenes.

The video began with Amrita and Anmol talking about how she was feeling ‘really low’ after they watched Luv Ka The End, starring Shraddha Kapoor, together in a theatre. “Mujhe yeh lag raha tha ki aisi clean family film with Yash Raj mujhe kyun nahi mil rahi yaar (I wondered why wasn’t I offered such a clean family film with Yash Raj Films)? I deserve it,” she said.

Looking at Amrita’s dejection, Anmol got teary-eyed, which made her realise that ‘God has given (her) such a precious soulmate’ and she should value that instead of getting upset about things she does not have.

A few months later, in November 2011, Amrita received a message from Yash Raj Films’ chairman and managing director Aditya Chopra. He asked her to come to the office for a meeting and extended an offer to be an ‘in-house Yash Raj heroine’.

Amrita said that Aditya told her that she is the ‘Vivah heroine’ and has the ‘Rajshri image’ but his films are not just for family audiences. He asked her if she still has reservations about kissing scenes or if she is ‘open to trying different things’.

Before Amrita left, Aditya told her that there is no ‘formality’ and if she was not comfortable, all she needed to do was text him ‘no’ and he would understand. She revealed that when she informed her manager about the offer, he said that just the announcement of her coming on board Yash Raj Films alone would cause brand endorsement and film offers to pour in.

Amrita said that she discussed the offer with Anmol and Sooraj Barjatya, both of whom advised her to follow her heart. “Uss din jab main shaam ko ghar pe aayi toh bohot confusion tha dimaag mein and then I just felt that jo cheez ke peeche main itna bhaag rahi thi aur soch rahi thi ki mujhe yeh chahiye, khat se jab woh mere saamne aaya, toh mujhe laga shayad mujhe yeh chahiye hi nahi (When I came home in the evening, I was very confused and then I just felt that the thing I was chasing after, when I finally got it, maybe I don’t want it at all),” she said.

Amrita messaged Aditya that she was in a ‘soulful relationship’ and ‘would not be able to do justice to’ the offer. She said that he replied that he understood her decision and hoped to come back to her in the future with an offer that she would be comfortable with.

Anmol revealed that Aditya was the first person from the industry to know about Amrita’s relationship with him. “I had to tell him because Adi sir is precious. He is very, very special and I have the highest regard for him in the film industry,” she said.

