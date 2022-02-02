Amrita Rao recalls secret tryst with RJ Anmol in hotel room gone wrong: ‘I was feeling so sleazy’

Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol Sood, better known as RJ Anmol, shared an anecdote about a Holi celebration gone wrong during their courtship days. They made the revelation in the new episode of their show Couple of Things.

The incident took place a decade ago and they recreated it for viewers. Amrita wanted to try bhang for the first time and she decided to check into a hotel with Anmol for ‘Mission Rang Barse’. She covered her face with a dupatta and snuck in to keep her identity a secret.

Once in their room, Anmol finished his glass in one go but Amrita could not drink more than one sip as she did not like the taste. After a while, when he did not feel any after-effects, he gulped down the contents of her glass as well. He fell asleep sometime later.

Anmol woke up and felt ‘poori body mein jaan nahi (body felt listless)’. He asked Amrita to help him get up and felt his heart beating very fast. He tried to eat something but could not swallow the food. At this point, he made her call his family doctor, who advised him to drink lots of water and try to throw up.

However, that did not help. The doctor then told Anmol that it was a case of massive dehydration and asked him to get admitted to a hospital immediately.

Since Amrita and Anmol did not want their relationship to become public back then, he left alone and asked his sister Ankita Sood to come and pick her up. Talking about how she felt about being alone in the room, Amrita said, “I was feeling so sleazy, I can’t tell you. I was like, ‘My God, I am stuck in a hotel room all alone.’ Anmol wasn’t there, he had to go to the hospital.”

Amrita revealed that she got a call from the reception and the staff were ‘very suspicious’ about what happened to Anmol but she cooked up some excuse. Soon, Ankita arrived. “I felt really conscious that she has caught me like this in this hotel room. Kiya kuch nahi. Woh bolte hai na, khaya peeya kuch nahi… (I didn’t even do anything. As they say, I didn’t buy anything but ended up paying for a glass I accidentally broke),” Amrita said.

Anmol said that he somehow hailed an autorickshaw and made his way to the Asha Parekh hospital, where he was put on a drip. He had to lie to his parents that he was staying at his friend’s house.

Amrita and Anmol began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2016. They have a one-year-old son named Veer.

