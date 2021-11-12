Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol proposed to her on live radio: ‘Whole city was listening’
bollywood

Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol proposed to her on live radio: ‘Whole city was listening’

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol, in a new video, revealed how he proposed to her on live radio after she sent him a text message.
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol aka Anmol Sood revealed the story of how he proposed to her in the new episode of their show Couple of Things. He played her favourite song and proposed on live radio.

In a video shared on Instagram, Amrita and Anmol recalled the night he proposed. He was in the middle of his radio show and she was listening in, after having returned from a shoot. “Hum dost the magar uss din laga, ‘Aaj message karoon toh thoda zyada toh nahi hoga?’ (We were friends but that day, I wondered if it would be too much if I messaged him),” she said.

Amrita decided to message Anmol that she was listening to his show and he replied by telling her to continue listening for the next five minutes. “Mujhe laga kuch toh gadbad hai, boss (I felt something was fishy),” she said. He, meanwhile, said, “Mujhe laga garam hai loha, maar do hathoda (I thought let’s strike while the iron is hot).”

RELATED STORIES

Anmol played Amrita’s favourite song, Chandni Raat Mein. “Mic on and ‘Aaj ki raat apni dil ki baat usse kehne wala hoon jo sun rahi hai iss waqt (Tonight, I will confess my feelings to my love, who is listening in right now)’. And I proposed to my beauty live on radio,” he said. He asked her to give him a call if she felt the same way.

Also see | Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’

“Can you believe it? He proposed to me live on radio! Poora sheher sun raha tha (The whole city was listening),” Amrita said.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after being in a relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. They celebrated his birthday last week with a low-key party, with just immediate family in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrita rao rj anmol
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky caught up between Bhumi, Kiara. Is it Mr Lele revamped?

5

Rahul wishes Disha on birthday with glimpses of their Gulmarg vacation. See pics

Nusrat Jahan on marriage controversy with Nikhil Jain: ‘I was wrongly portrayed’

Sutapa Sikdar recalls late-night conversations with Irrfan Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP