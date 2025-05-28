Amruta Subhash reveals being sexually harassed by a big producer: ‘His hand was on my waist, I looked at him and...’

Actor Amruta Subash, who is known for her roles in Sacred Games and Gully Boy, recently opened up about disturbing incidents of sexual harassment she faced in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor revealed two incidents involving big names, while stressing on standing up against inappropriate behaviour. Amruta Subhash opened up about sexual harassment she faced in the industry, (Instagram/ amrutasubhash)

Amruta recalls when a producer touched her inappropriately

In an interview with Zoom, the actor recalled one such incident and said, "There was a producer of a play. I was climbing some stairs, and maybe my top lifted slightly, I didn't even realise. I felt something - a hand near my waist. I turned around and he was a big producer. I just looked at him and said, 'What did you just do? What was that?' And he just brushed it off pretending as if nothing happened. I said, 'I felt it. What was that?' Everybody was stunned because he was such a big name. He said, 'No no, your top just moved up,' and I said, 'It's none of your business! How dare you touch me there? You can't do that.'"

Amruta mentioned that everybody else on the set was worried that she would lose work. However, the actor decided to standup against him because no one should have the audacity to touch her without her consent.

Amruta opens about another incident

In another incident, the actor described how she was tired of another senior, well known producer who would force her to drink with him every night. She avoided him for some time but one day, decided to confront the situation head on.

"I banged the door open and entered. I knew people were watching. He was shocked. I looked into his eyes and said, 'Sir, you are my father's age. Why are you talking to me like this? What is your problem?' I said it calmly but directly looking into his eyes. He started getting awkward. Of course, I left the door open, not just for his sake, but for my safety too. After that, things settled down."

Amruta will next be seen in Chidiya which also stars Vinay Pathak, Svar Kamble, Ayush Pathak, Brijendra Kala and Muzaffar Khan. Set against the backdrop of a Mumbai chawl, the film revolves around two young brothers, who aspire to play badminton while overcoming the limitations of their modest environment. Directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film is set to hit the theaters on May 30.