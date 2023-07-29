Ananya Panday asks father Chunky Panday to pull some strings against Ayushmann Khurrana in new Dream Girl 2 promo. Watch

Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Dream Girl 2 has been slowly and surely building a star-studded promotional campaign ahead of the film's release in cinemas on August 25. Ayushmann Khurrana's cross-dressed character Pooja has been seen talking to hunks on the phone, from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to most recently, Ranveer Singh's Rocky. (Also Read: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face as a glamorous Pooja, wife Tahira Kashyap reacts)

Ananya and Chunky Panday in the new Dream Girl 2 promo

But the latest promo of Dream Girl 2 features none other than Chunky Panday, the real-life father of Ananya Panday, who is the leading lady in the film. She is a new addition to the Dream Girl franchise, the first part of which opened to great box-office numbers in 2019, and starred Ayushmann in the lead role.

New Dream Girl 2 promo

Ananya posted the new promo of Dream Girl 2 on Instagram on Saturday. In the video, Ananya is seen complaining to her father and actor Chunky Panday that Ayushmann's character of Pooja is hogging all the limelight in the promotions of the film. She demands he talk to the production house, Balaji Telefilms, owned by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

He promises to talk to Balaji and pretends dialling a number as Ananya exits the room. But Chunky ends up mouthing his popular dialogue “I'm joking” from the Housefull franchise and ends up dialling Pooja herself. He flirts with Pooja, who reminds Chunky when the film is releasing in cinemas.

The promo is titled ‘Pooja ka Funky Aashiq,’ referring to Chunky Panday. Ananya shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Papa?? Really?? I thought you were speaking to Balaji!”

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel of Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 blockbuster comedy that starred Ayushmann as a Mathura guy doubling up as a professional late night caller. He talks to lonely people on the phone in his female avatar of Pooja. However, in Dream Girl 2, he will also appear in a cross-dressed avatar as Pooja. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann said, “This time, we're going to the next level with Dream Girl. It's not just the voice, it's also the visual, as you see in the teasers. It's going to be a 2.0 version literally in Dream Girl 2 and I really look forward to that.”

