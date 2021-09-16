Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday dances with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Watch
bollywood

Ananya Panday dances with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Watch

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav will feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It has been backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Ananya Panday with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are set to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023.

The star cast of the film took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the first look poster of the film. "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers," they posted. In the picture, the trio posed for a selfie taken by Adarsh.

RELATED STORIES

In another post, Ananya shared a video clip in which she dances and also spends time with Adarsh and Siddhant. She captioned the post, "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan."

Also Read | Ananya Panday detaches herself from idea of success; says she looks forward to making mistakes

Ananya and Siddhant recently worked together in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Adarsh was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday siddhant chaturvedi adarsh gourav
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena was not approached for The Incarnation Sita, confirms screenplay writer

Mallika Sherawat claims she lost Welcome Back to director's girlfriend

Shah Rukh Khan’s ideas get rejected due to Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan. Watch

Saif, Taimur, Jeh start their vacay with a swim while Kareena watches. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP