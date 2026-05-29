Ananya Panday's on-screen mother Charu Shankar explains that trolled Bharatanatyam scene: ‘Mockery not okay’ | Interview

There has been a lot of discourse around Ananya Panday and her dancing skills, or lack thereof. A scene from her latest release, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil, shows her character Chandni perform a fusion classical dance – a mix of Bharatanatyam, hip-hop, and locking. Everyone from classical dance exponents to writers has chipped in to either criticise or defend her. Charu Shankar, who plays her mother, Nivedita, also a dancer in the film, tells Hindustan Times about everything that went into creating these characters and the thought process behind the much-criticised scene.

Charu Shankar plays Ananya Panday's mother in Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil.

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(Also Read: Bharatanatyam dancers review Ananya Panday's ‘catastrophic’ dance; Chand Mera Dil choreographer thinks actor ‘nailed it’)

Charu Shankar on training in Bharatanatyam

In Chand Mera Dil, Charu’s Nivedita is a single mother who rebuilds her life from scratch after her husband leaves. “She used dance to recreate a life for herself and her daughter with dignity, discipline and grace,” explains the actor, adding, “That resilience sits at the core of who she is. Outwardly, she is always elegant and composed- the sarees, the stylised hand gestures, the calm way in which she speaks. But when it comes down to it, she is deeply formidable.”

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{{^usCountry}} Charu also reveals that it took months of training to get the character’s nuances right. “I trained for months with Bharatanatyam teacher, Suhail Bhan, learning mudras, abhinaya, nattuvangam, jatis in Adi Taalam, even how to teach a Bharatanatyam class, because I wanted dance to exist in Nivedita unconsciously. I wanted her spine, her gaze, her hands, even the way she wore silence, to feel like someone who had lived with classical dance for decades. I chose to discover my character through Bharatanatyam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charu also reveals that it took months of training to get the character’s nuances right. “I trained for months with Bharatanatyam teacher, Suhail Bhan, learning mudras, abhinaya, nattuvangam, jatis in Adi Taalam, even how to teach a Bharatanatyam class, because I wanted dance to exist in Nivedita unconsciously. I wanted her spine, her gaze, her hands, even the way she wore silence, to feel like someone who had lived with classical dance for decades. I chose to discover my character through Bharatanatyam.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ananya Panday and Charu Shankar bonded over dance while filming Chand Mera Dil.

{{^usCountry}} Bonding with Ananya Panday through dance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bonding with Ananya Panday through dance {{/usCountry}}

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In Chand Mera Dil, dance becomes a shared secret language between Nivedita and Chandni, says Charu. And in real life, she was also finding her groove with Ananya through dance. “Both Ananya and I were deeply committed to this process, and we really bonded through it. The fact that both of our characters are dancers became psychologically very important to me. I felt that her daughter inherits not just an art form from Nivedita, but also resilience, dignity, and courage,” says the actor.

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In fact, Ananya’s much-mocked scene was integral to her character’s introduction, says Charu. “I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not,” she says, adding, “The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni’s character. In the film's visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules.”

In fact, the actor notes that dance helps Nivedita and Chandni carry on amid unfair domestic realities. “They speak up. They take a stance. They walk away when they need to. There’s tremendous strength there. Their artistry becomes part of how they survive, how they process pain, and eventually, how they reclaim themselves. I loved this aspect of the script,” she rounds off.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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