Ananya Panday's grandma, Chunky Panday's mother dies, family-friends come together to pay final tributes

Ananya Panday's grandmother, Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday died on Saturday. The actors' friends and relatives visited Chunky's home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Ananya Panday's grandmother Snehlata Panday died on Saturday.

Actor Ananya Panday's grandmother, Snehlata Panday has died. Ananya's father, Snehlata's son, actor Chunky Panday was seen outside her house on Saturday.

Also seen outside the house were Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey, sister Rhysa and the family's relatives and friends. Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni were seen arriving at the residence to pay tributes. Also seen were politicians Bhai Jagtap and Baba Siddiqui. Nirvan Khan, son of Sohail and Seema Khan were also seen.

Deanne, Chunky, Bhavana and Rhysa at Shenlata Panday's home.

On Women's Day, Ananya had shared a picture with her grandmother and spoke about her influence on her life. "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock," she wrote.

Ananya Panday at her grandmother's home.

In 2019, she had wished her grandmother on her birthday with a special video. "Happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet)," she wrote.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya will be seen next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir movie.

Chunky was last seen in the second season of Abhay with Kunal Kemmu. He played the cannibalistic antagonist on the show. Bhavana was also seen on Netflix's reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She will be seen on the second season of the show as well with Neelam, Maheep and Seema.

