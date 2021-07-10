Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday, sister Rysa are consoled by mother Bhavana Pandey at grandma's funeral; Chunky performs last rites

Actor Ananya Panday was seen with her family at the funeral of her grandmother, Snehlata Panday, mother of actor Chunky Panday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
JUL 10, 2021
Chunky Panday performed the last rites of his mother Snehlata Panday.

Ananya Panday was inconsolable at the death of her grandmother Snehlata Panday. Pictures from the funeral show the actor and her sister Rysa crying as their mother Bhavana Pandey consoled them.

Ananya Panday, who was earlier spotted by the paparazzi in the city, later rushed to her grandmother's home to join her family in their hour of grief. Her father, actor Chunky Panday was supported by his friends and relatives as he performed the last rites for his mother. Ananya's cousin, Ahaan Panday was also seen with the family, accompanying his grandmother and uncle Chunky in the ambulance.

Chunky Panday performing the last rites for his mother.
Ahaan Panday in the ambulance.
Ananya Panday with Rhya. Bhavana and Seema Khan.

The funeral was also attended by Bhavana and Chunky's friends, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Samir Soni. Seema was also seen consoling Ananya outside the house. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also snapped arriving for the last rites.

Ananya was close to her grandmother and even shared a post for her on Women's Day. Chunky had also shared a special throwback picture of his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day this year.

In the caption, he had written, "Always A Mama's Boy. My mother on the set's of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you All."

Ananya is the eldest daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Her last release was Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryam Ananya will be seen next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir movie.

