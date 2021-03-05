Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

Ananya Panday stepped out with her Liger team mates for a dinner outing on Thursday and posted a picture from the outing. In Liger, Ananya is paired with Telugu sensation, Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing the picture as one of her Instagram Stories, she simply wrote "Liger". The picture Ananya shared featured film's director Puri Jagannadh and one of the producers, Charmme Kaur as well.

Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Liger is being produced by Karan Johar. Revealing the title of the film in January, Karan had written: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed." The poster showed Vijay in boxing gear, with his red gloves in focus.

Meanwhile, Ananya has completed shooting for her film with Shakun Batra, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chatuvedi. The actors were earlier spotted in Mumbai, shooting for their film.

Also read: When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'

During the lockdown, Ananya saw the release of her film Khaali Peeli. Also starring Ishan Khatter, the film was directed by Maqbool Khan and was a Ali Abbas Zafar production. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Khaali Peeli, much like the title suggests, is a good enough option to while away your time on a couch this weekend. A popcorn-muncher straight from the belly of Bollywood, it’s a movie that will not ask much of you, and sometimes, that’s what we need from our movies."

Reports of Ananya and Ishan dating have emerged in the recent past. The two had celebrated the New Year in Maldives, though they were careful not to post pictures together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON