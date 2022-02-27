Ananya Panday steps out with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, asks paparazzi not to scream. Watch

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been close friends ever since childhood. After uniting at Ritesh Sidhwani's star-studded bash earlier this week, the three friends finally had a get-together on Saturday. The trio stepped out for dinner in Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi upon their exit from the restaurant. A video of them leaving the restaurant has been shared by a paparazzo's account on Instagram. Also read: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor get a shout-out from Malaika Arora: 'Baby dolls all grown up'. See photo

The video shows Suhana in a cold-shoulder white blouse and black pants while Ananya is in a short sky blue dress and Shanaya is in a white one. They get papped as soon as they step out of the restaurant with photographers calling out their names and asking them to pose for the cameras. Noticing their high pitch, Ananya even makes a gesture asking them not to scream. After posing for a few photographs, they finally begin to head towards their car. While Shanaya and Ananya make their way through the crowd of photographers, Suhana is seen utilising the time to pose for selfies with fans.

A fan reacted to the video, “Suhana's sweet gesture with those girls for selfie is (heart icons).” Another commented, “How sweetly Suhana posed for the lil girl’s selfie." One more fan commented, “Suhana is so sweet because she is a daughter of king khan so humble.” A comment also read, “Suhana is so cute.”

Ananya Panday shared a video on Instagram Stories.

Ananya also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen posing ahead of the dinner. "Stealing @shanayakapoor02's clothes is my hobby," she captioned the post.

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana united after a long time earlier this week. They attended Ritesh Sidhwani's bash to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, with their respective families. While Suhana attended the party with mom Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, Ananya joined her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and Shanaya joined her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan at the bash.

Malaika Arora, who too attended the party with her BFFs, shared a picture of the three of them on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Baby dolls all grown up."

