Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ scene, promote new song Coka 2.0.

Ananya Panday shared pictures with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, in which they were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Ananya and Vijay are currently promoting their new song, ‘Coka 2.0’ in Chandigarh from their upcoming movie, Liger which is scheduled to release on August 25. (Also read:Ananya Panday says she is 'drama queen' while BFF Suhana Khan is 'most-loving')

She captioned one of her pictures, “pyaar hota deewana sanam” from the song ‘Tujhe Dekha To.” She used the hashtag #DDLJmoment. On another picture, she captioned wrote, “Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooooooonest.” She gave a hashtag as #Liger25thAugust on her pictures. One of her fans commented, “Your smile is so precious.” Another fan wrote, “You are looking beautiful.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her posts.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are set to star together in the upcoming film Liger, which marks latter's Bollywood debut. Directed by Puri Jaggannadh, the film is billed as a ‘pan-India’ release and also stars former boxing champion Mike Tyson, along with Makarand Deshpande, and Ramya Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The stars recently travelled to Ahemadabad to attend an event for their movie, and Mumbai and now in Chandigarh to promote their new song, Coka 2.0. Recently, designer and Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh once again called Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s new love song Aafat ‘nonsense’ on social media. Seema is Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey’s friend. Turns out she was only saying it as a joke.

Their song Aafat is the third song of Liger. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. Besides this, the makers have previously released songs like Akdi Pakdi and the motivational anthem Waat Laga Denge.

Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

